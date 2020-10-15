STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS government looted Centre’s funds for State: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and son-in-law have looted the funds allocated by the Central government to Dubbakka constituency.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and son-in-law have looted the funds allocated by the Central government to Dubbakka constituency. Bandi was addressing a public meeting here after BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao filed his nominations for the upcoming Assembly bypolls. 

The BJP leader said the Centre had allotted Rs 285.15 crore for Dubbaka constituency, Rs 42.20 crore to Chegunta, Rs 16.28 crores for Mirdiddi, Rs 85 crore to Doultabad, Rs 45.03 crore to Dubbaka town, Rs 14.80 crore for Rayalpole, Rs 40,30 crore for Thoguta for various schemes. The TRS-led government, Bandi alleged, has looted the people’s money and challenged the CM to come to Dubbakka and prove that it is false. 

He said that the youth had voted for the BJP in Nizamabad and was confident this will repeat in Dubbaka. Bandi said the Central government brought the farm bills so that farmers can decide the price for their produce.

