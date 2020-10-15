Union Minister of State Affairs G Kishan Reddy tours rain-affected areas of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP OBC Morcha National president K Laxman and other leaders, toured the rain-affected areas of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the State extend Rs 20 lakh ex gratia to people who’s houses collapsed in the floods.

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the party cadre to be involved in the rescue and relief operations. Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy on Wednesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention and requested to release Rs 2,000 crores to the State.