Dalit teen set ablaze by Telangana employer’s son succumbs

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The 13-year-old Dalit girl, belonging to Pallegudem village in Khammam district, who was set ablaze by her employer’s son after she refused his sexual advances breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The girl had been battling for life at the private hospital for over 10 days after she received 70 per cent burns.

Working as a domestic help at a house in Khammam district, she was set ablaze by her employer’s son after she refused his sexual advances. The accused, Allam Subbarao’s son Allam Maraiah, is already in custody. The girl who was first admitted to the district hospital in Khammam was shifted to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad and then later to a private hospital at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad as per directions of Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to ensure quality treatment.

During probe, it was found that the incident happened on September 18 after which the employer got her admitted to a private hospital and hid the facts of the incident from her parents.It was only on October 5 that the girl could inform her father as to what exactly happened, after which they filed a plaint with the special branch of the police based on which a case was registered.