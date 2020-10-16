STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after floods, Telangana sees 1,432 Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, eight more deaths were recorded on the day, taking the toll to 1,249.

Telangana floods

People wade through floodwater that entered their houses, at Ranganayakula Gutta in Hyderabad on Wednesday, to safer places

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AMID flood-like situation in many parts of Telangana, the State Health Department and private labs managed to test 38,895 samples of Covid-affected persons and detected 1,432 new cases, of which 244 were in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, eight more deaths were recorded on the day, taking the toll to 1,249.

As per the media bulletin, the State’s tally of Covid cases has reached 2,17,670, of which only 23,203 are active cases. Most  patients are under home isolation, with very few in government or private care centres. 
Of the newly detected cases, 115 were from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 99 from Bhadradri-Kothugudem and 91 from Khammam.With the deluge situation, several areas did not have test facilities, the bulletin stated, which is possibly why Rangareddy district reported only 88 new cases.

Highest spike of unknown Covid cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded its highest ever cases of Covid-19 infection from unknown sources. Of the 7,789 new patients, the sources of infection in 1,049 cases remain unknown. The test positivity rate also increased to 15.53 per cent on Thursday, from 12.47 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 6,486 new patients contracted the infection through local transmission. The infected include 128 health workers and 126 returnees. The total death toll rose to 1,089 after 23 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on Thursday.

Covid cases go past 7.71-lakh mark in AP

The Covid-19 tally jumped up by 4,000-odd cases on Thursday taking the cumulative number of cases past the 7.71 lakh-mark. But with  5,622 recoveries, the active cases have come down to 40,047. Meanwhile, 38 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 6,357. 

