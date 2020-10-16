Maoist surrenders in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Maoist dalam member Kodapa Lingu surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Thursday.

Superintendent Warrier said Lingu is an orphan, and added that Maoists were specifically trying to recruit orphans in the dalam. Recently, a Maoist who died in an encounter in Kadama forest area was also an orphan, the SP said.

During the recent cross-fire between grey hounds police and maoists in Kumrambheem Asifabad district, Lingu had escaped, and had not contacted other dalam members. After he faced a lot of problems to find food and drinking water in the forest, he decided to surrender.