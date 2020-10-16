SOS to Centre: KCR seeks Rs 350 crore for restoration process in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the challenge posed by the recent floods is quite daunting, the Telangana government on Thursday sounded an SOS to the Centre, seeking immediate release of Rs 1,350 crore for taking up restoration works.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the damage incurred by the State due to the rains was about Rs 5,000 crore. Rao said of the Rs 1,350 crore, Rs 600 crore will be given to farmers and Rs 750 crore will be spent on relief and rehabilitation measures in the GHMC limits and other towns.

During an emergency review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, he announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of all those who were killed in the recent rains. He directed officials to provide relief to the people in rain-hit areas on a war-footing. Rice, essential commodities and three rugs to each family should be provided immediately, he told them.

Rao also announced that Rs 5 crore would be released for taking up the relief measures in the GHMC area.

Those, who have lost their houses, would be provided new ones. The government would also extend financial assistance to repair partially damaged houses. With regard to houses constructed on nalas, which collapsed, the Chief Minister said: “The government will construct new houses for these residents in government land”.

Rao directed the officials to flush out the water in cellars and restore power supply to apartments.

As restoring power supply in waterlogged areas is dangerous, the Chief Minister directed the officials to turn on the supply after ensuring that the rainwater has receded. The people should cooperate, even if it takes three days to restore the power supply, he said.

With the latest experience, Rao directed the officials to change the building permission rules and accord permission only if they are assured that rainwater would not stagnate in cellars. High-tension electrical lines above all houses in Telangana would be removed shortly.

