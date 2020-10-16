STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SOS to Centre: KCR seeks Rs 350 crore for restoration process in Telangana

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the damage incurred by the State due to the rains was about Rs 5,000 crore.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The DRF rescues residents on the second consecutive day at the marooned Al Jubail Colony, Falaknuma, on Thursday

The DRF rescues residents on the second consecutive day at the marooned Al Jubail Colony, Falaknuma, on Thursday | VINAY MADAPU

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the challenge posed by the recent floods is quite daunting, the Telangana government on Thursday sounded an SOS to the Centre, seeking immediate release of Rs 1,350 crore for taking up restoration works. 

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the damage incurred by the State due to the rains was about Rs 5,000 crore. Rao said of the Rs 1,350 crore, Rs 600 crore will be given to farmers and Rs 750 crore will be spent on relief and rehabilitation measures in the GHMC limits and other towns.

During an emergency review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, he announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of all those who were killed in the recent  rains. He directed officials to provide relief to the people in rain-hit areas on a war-footing. Rice, essential commodities and three rugs to each family should be provided immediately, he told them.

Rao also announced that Rs 5 crore would be released for taking up the relief measures in the GHMC area.

Those, who have lost their houses, would be provided new ones. The government would also extend financial assistance to repair partially damaged houses. With regard to houses constructed on nalas, which collapsed, the Chief Minister said: “The government will construct new houses for these residents in government land”. 

Rao directed the officials to flush out the water in cellars and restore power supply to apartments.

As restoring power supply in waterlogged areas is dangerous, the Chief Minister directed the officials to turn on the supply after ensuring that the rainwater has receded. The people should cooperate, even if it takes three days to restore the power supply, he said.

With the latest experience, Rao directed the officials to change the building permission rules and accord permission only if they are assured that rainwater would not stagnate in cellars. High-tension electrical lines above all houses in Telangana would be removed shortly. 

How the govt plans to spend Centre’s funds
Of the Rs 1,350 crore, Rs 600 crore will be given to farmers and Rs 750 crore will be spent on relief and rehabilitation measures in the GHMC limits and other towns, KCR stated in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Modi K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp