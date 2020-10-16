STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana floods: Depression stayed longer than expected

Rains in Hyderabad caused due to cyclonic storms developed over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) are not a new phenomenon.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles and bikes were marooned in flood water at Nadeem colony after heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Vehicles and bikes were marooned in flood water after heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rains in Hyderabad caused due to cyclonic storms developed over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) are not a new phenomenon. Unfortunately, the rains caused due to the deep depression that formed over the BoB this time wreaked havoc. 

A major reason behind this is the extended stay of the cyclonic system in Telangana. Rather than weakening and moving forward, the system remained centred over Hyderabad and adjacent districts, causing incessant rains. IMD Meteorologist B Raja Rao told Express that the deep depression which had a landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 12, weakened into a depression and reached Telangana on October 13, around evening. 

He said that this depression remained stationed over Telangana for close to 12-13 hours after reaching the State, causing continuous rainfall. He pointed out that one of the reasons behind this was the presence of moisture in high levels in the atmosphere which sustained the depression for longer than usual. 

