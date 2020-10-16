Telangana floods: KTR promises to restore normalcy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who visited the rain-affected areas of Hyderabad for the second day in a row, instructed the Health and MAUD departments to take up sanitation and disinfection activities simultaneously to prevent spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

While assuring the residents that all steps will be taken to bring normalcy to their areas, the Minister also instructed the officials to alert the people about precautions to be taken for the next few days. KTR, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials, reviewed the relief measures taken up in the rain-affected areas of the city during a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday morning.

While stating that the HMWSSB has already increased testing of water samples and also started distribution of chlorine tablets, the Minister instructed the officials to station ‘104’ ambulance vehicles at different locations and to stock adequate medicines and disinfectants. He also asked the officials to arrange 50,000 bedsheets for the benefit of the needy at relief shelters.

Later in the day, KTR, accompanied by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLAs Muta Gopal and Kaleru Venkatesh, inspected the rain-affected areas in Nallakunta, Musheerabad, Amberpet and Tolichowki. During his interaction with the residents, he assured that the government will initiate steps to restore normalcy.