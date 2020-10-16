STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Out of the total positive cases, 1,53,457 (70%) cases are asymptomatic while 65,767 (30%) cases were reported with symptoms.

As many as 19,251 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,554 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, of the 43,916 tests that it conducted. According to the State government’s media bulletin, the number of samples tested per million population in the State has crossed the one-lakh mark, with 1,00,670. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the State stands at 2,19,224. Also, seven more deaths were recorded on the day, taking the toll to 1,256. There are currently 23,203 active cases, of which 4,119 have been hospitalised and the remaining 19,251 are either in home isolation or institutional quarantine.

The bulletin further states that 1,435 more people have recovered from the disease, and the total recoveries so far are 1,94,653. Of the 1,554 new cases reported on Friday, 249 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while most of the remaining cases are from Rangareddy (128), Medchal (118), Kothagudem (95), Khammam (88) and Karimnagar (84) districts, according to the State government’s media bulletin.

