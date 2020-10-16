STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSBIE, School Dept moot shift system to reopen institutes

The board is planning to finish the current academic year on time preferably in March and April, 2021. 

Published: 16th October 2020 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Directorate of School Education Department (DSE) have prepared reports on how schools and junior colleges can function while maintaining social distancing. 

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after considering the reports, will allow the junior colleges to reopen,” Secretary of TSBIE, Omer Jaleel said. 

One possible way to divide the students and ensure distancing is a shift system. “Shifts in the year (First and the Second Year) or shifts in the groups (subject groups) will be followed in line with the Covid-19 protocol. We have submitted a report. Now, the Chief Minister will take a decision.” 

Likewise, the DSE, after talks with healthcare officials has decided on alternative shifts for higher classes in schools. There is no confirmation yet as to how the classes would be conducted but sources told Express that schools are likely to re-open from November 1 across the State. 

“As of now, nearly 100 days in the academic year have been lost. Besides, the reach of e-education remains poor. It is better to begin the academic year as soon as possible. Otherwise, high school students, particularly those in Class X will face severe difficulties in clearing the exam,” said TSUTF general secretary Ch Ravi. Meanwhile, online education will continue to remain a preferred mode of education for degree colleges and universities.  

JNTU-Hyderabad convocation today
Hyderabad: As many as 78,395 students of UG, PG and PhD degrees for the academic year 2018-19 will take part in the ninth convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Friday at its main campus. 

TS gets one more medical college
The TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru received consent for operations. The college has been allotted 150 seats.

