Angry maize farmers stone Telangana MLA’s house, stall traffic on highway

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Scores of farmers who produce maize in Korutla Assembly constituency staged a protest on the Jagtial-Nizamabad National Highway on Friday, demanding to set up procurement centres with Rs 1,850 as MSP for the crop.

Tension prevailed in Metpally town for some time as farmers holding placards raised slogans against the State government and tried to barge into MLA K Vidyasagar Rao’s residence. However, police stopped them and a scuffle broke out between the police and the farmers.

Some farmers pelted stones wrapped in clothes at the MLA’s residence. Gangaram, a farmer, said they have been growing specific crops like maize and superfine rice as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s suggestion.

However, only about 15 days are left for completion of harvesting and not one procurement centre has been opened, he alleged Another farmer alleged that not one Minister or MLA had visited the area to hear their grievances.

The protest continued for about four hours, which led to traffic coming to a standstill on the national highway. Soon after the protest, the police identified farmers who had pelted stones at the MLA’s residence.

Corrigendum

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered cases against Ind Barath Thermal Power Limited, Axis Bank, one of the consortium banks which offered loan to Ind Barath, had clarified that Punjab National Bank (PNB) filed an FIR on behalf of the consortium of banks against the company.

Express had published a news item titled ‘AP MP’s firm diverted funds illegally, finds CBI’ to which, in a clarification, Axis Bank denied that an FIR has been filed against the bank based on the contents of the internal report submitted by Punjab National Bank to the CBI, and no inquiry was initiated against the staff of Axis Bank.