Cops arrest farmers for stir against TRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Residents of a few villages in Rangareddy district have alleged that the police detained a few farmers during the wee hours of Friday for staging a protest against a TRS MLA over the Pharma City project.

Villagers alleged that between 1am and 3am on Friday, police picked up farmers who had staged a ‘rasta roko’ protest on Thursday in Medipally against Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, where a slipper was thrown at the MLA.

Medipally and Kurmidda are among the villages where land is to be acquired for the project. Kavula Saraswathi of the Pharma City Vyatireka Porata Committee said, “The MLA has been threatening farmers, saying they made a ‘mistake’ by approaching the Court and must apologise. He said those who do so will receive Rs 16 lakh per acre for the acquired land, while those who don’t will get Rs 7.5 lakh.”