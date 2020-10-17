Former Telangana Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy now critical after COVID recovery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Home Minister of Telangana Nayini Narasimha Reddy was reported to be in very critical condition on Friday. The 76-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 about 20 days ago from which he had fully recovered after a spell of hospitalisation in a city-based hospital. However about three days ago his condition deteriorated and he was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Jubliee hills branch where he is on a ventilator.

As per sources from the hospital, Nayani Narsimha Reddy continues to be on ventilator and on dialysis treatment. His condition has been described as critical and the prognosis is said to be bad. The sources further noted that the team is trying hard to stabilise his condition further. It is learnt that his condition may have worsened as a post Coronavirus infection condition.

Nayinj is from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and he has held several posts across his political career ranging from Minister for Technical Education, Minister for labour for the state of Telangana. He was the newly formed state's first Home Minister between 2014-18.