STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Last rites of Dalit minor set ablaze by youth held in Khammam

Scores of people, including officials and politicos, arrived at the village to pay their tributes to the mortal remains of the victim.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The last rites of the 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was set ablaze by her employer’s son after she refused his sexual advances and breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on October 15, was performed by her parents at her native village of Pallegudem in Khammam (Rural) mandal on Friday.

Scores of people, including officials and politicos, arrived at the village to pay their tributes to the mortal remains of the victim. Among those who were present included Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Palair MLA K Upender Reddy, District Collector RV Karnan and Khammam CP Tafseer Iqubal.

They all spoke to the parents of the victim and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the grieved family members. The Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the parents and assured to provide them a double bed room house. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod expressed shock over the girl’s demise as she was the one who monitored he treatment. In the meantime, the members of Kulavivaksha Porata Samithi and several student organisations burnt the effigy of the State government demanding the government to announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh.

Cong seeks justice

Congress workers staged a protest near the Telugu Thalli statue in Hyderabad, holding Bathukamma sarees, and demanded justice for the Dalit girl. Speaking on the occasion, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya said: “We spent just 10 minutes with her while she was undergoing treatment in OGH. She spoke with courage and expressed her wish to recover. This government showed nothing but utter negligence towards her.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit girl Dalit girl fire employer Khammam
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp