Last rites of Dalit minor set ablaze by youth held in Khammam

KHAMMAM: The last rites of the 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was set ablaze by her employer’s son after she refused his sexual advances and breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on October 15, was performed by her parents at her native village of Pallegudem in Khammam (Rural) mandal on Friday.

Scores of people, including officials and politicos, arrived at the village to pay their tributes to the mortal remains of the victim. Among those who were present included Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Palair MLA K Upender Reddy, District Collector RV Karnan and Khammam CP Tafseer Iqubal.

They all spoke to the parents of the victim and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the grieved family members. The Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the parents and assured to provide them a double bed room house. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod expressed shock over the girl’s demise as she was the one who monitored he treatment. In the meantime, the members of Kulavivaksha Porata Samithi and several student organisations burnt the effigy of the State government demanding the government to announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh.

Cong seeks justice

Congress workers staged a protest near the Telugu Thalli statue in Hyderabad, holding Bathukamma sarees, and demanded justice for the Dalit girl. Speaking on the occasion, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya said: “We spent just 10 minutes with her while she was undergoing treatment in OGH. She spoke with courage and expressed her wish to recover. This government showed nothing but utter negligence towards her.”