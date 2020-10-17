STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negligence of Andhra govts led to collapse of Quilashapur’s wall: Telangana Minister

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Srinivas Goud alleged that such a fate befell the fort as a result of negligence by various governments that ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Tourism & Culture and Archaeology Minister V Srinivas Goud, along with public representatives and other officials concerned, inspects the Quilashapur fort in Jangaon district.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A day after a portion of the Quilashapur fort’s wall collapsed, following heavy rains in Jangaon district over the past couple of days, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud visited the spot and inspected the damage.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Srinivas Goud alleged that such a fate befell the fort as a result of negligence by various governments that ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He also said that they have inspected the damage and that the officials of the Tourism and Archaeology Departments are currently trying to ascertain the exact reason why the fort developed a crack. 

“In order to carry out repair works, the officials will have to assess the way the fort was constructed, around 350 years ago, and also be sure about the raw materials that were used for the construction. It is very unfortunate to see the fort in this condition.

The government has decided to renovate the fort to bring back its past glory. Though several governments that ruled the erstwhile AP had taken up renovation of the fort, they all left it halfway,” the Minister said.
He further stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for taking up restoration of Zaffergadh and Quilashapur forts. He also stated that the government will provide compensation to the owners of those houses, situated adjacent to the fort, that were damaged after the wall collapsed on them.

