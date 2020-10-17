STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Route to Hyderabad airport via Aramgarh, PVNR Expressway now open

Two days after the route between Shamshabad and Aramgarh was disrupted due to flooding, vehicular movement has been restored by traffic police officials. 

Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Two days after the route between Shamshabad and Aramgarh was disrupted due to flooding, vehicular movement has been restored by traffic police officials. 

The stretch which falls on the NH-44 links Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Kurnool and also links the city with the airport, was left cut off after the inundation. Cyberabad police issued a statement on Friday afternoon that the route was open and all vehicles could pass through. 

Travelling to the airport had become a herculean task as people had to travel via ORR or NIRD as both Aramgarh and the PVNR Flyover were shut down for clearing the flood water and debris. 

“Shamshabad Airport Road NH-44 has been opened. PVNR Expressway is also opened. Commuters going to the airport and Kurnool side can use these roads now,” tweeted Anil Kumar, Additional CP Traffic, Hyderabad Traffic police.

Moosarambagh causeway bridge still closed
Travelling to the airport had become a herculean task as people had to travel via ORR or NIRD as both Aramgarh and PVNR Flyover were closed. Traffic continued to be blocked on the Moosarambagh causeway bridge as the debris is yet to be cleared
 

