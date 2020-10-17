STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribe, wife kill themselves over ill health in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a TV news channel reporter and his wife killed themselves by jumping into a lake on the outskirts of Bellampalli town in Mancherial district late on Thursday night. 

The deceased persons have been identified as M Mallesh, 28, and his wife Narmada, 25. According to police, the two killed themselves due to depression over health issues. 

A news reporter for 10TV, which is a 24-hour regional Telugu news channel, Mallesh married Narmada in December, 2019. They got married after being in a prolonged romantic relationship.

Narmada worked as a government teacher at a Social Welfare Residential school in Bellampalli. Upon learning about the incident, Bellampalli ACP  MA Raheman and local circle inspector (CI) Raju visited the spot and fished out the bodies of the victims with the help of expert swimmers.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

