Telangana Minister seeks Centre’s help for tourism sector

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud urged the Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel to provide a financial package to help boost the State’s tourism sector, during a video conference on Friday.

The Minister said the tourism sector had been devastated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Goud also appealed Patel to approve proposals sent to the Ministry of Tourism under the Swadeshi Darshan and Prasad schemes in Telangana that would aid tourism development in the State.

During the conference, Goud said the State Tourism Department was taking steps to develop an eco-urban tourism park at Mahabubnagar, the largest in the country, and tourist centres at Yadadri and Manyam Konda Venkateswara Swamy temples.

He added that the Telangana government was also developing an ambitious irrigation project in Kaleswaram and developing tourism centres alongside such projects. The conference was also attended by KS Srinivasa Raju, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Tourism MD Manohar, and ED Shankar Reddy.