Tension in Khammam over shifting of Rythu Bazaar

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Mild tension prevailed in Khammam town on Friday morning when leaders of the BJP and Congress raised anti-government slogans and demanded that the Rythu Bazaar be held at its usual location.

They also tried to lay siege to the Rythu Bazaar centre which eventually had to be shut down. Security was stepped up and police personnel tried to stall the protesters, but this led to an argument.

The police arrested BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and Congress district party president Puvvala Durga Prasad, mong many others.

Speaking to the media, Reddy criticised the Collector for shifting the Rythu Bazaar and said the TRS has been making anti-people decisions.

He demanded that the authorities immediately reopen the market which has been held in the town for the last 20 years. Durga Prasad also echoed similar views and said they would fight to ensure that the Bazaar is conducted in Khammam town itself.