TV anchor Kathi Karthika booked for cheating realtor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Banjara Hills police registered cases against TV anchor Kathi Karthika and some others for allegedly cheating a builder by collecting Rs 1 crore from him on the pretext of providing construction permissions and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Karthika is also contesting as an Independent in the Dubbaka bypoll. According to the police, Pachipala Dora Swamy, Managing Director of Touchstone Property Developers located at Filmnagar, lodged a complaint stating that he was duped by Karthika and her associates. He had deposited Rs 1 crore into a firm owned by the anchor, named Karrthika BRM Group.

He told police that Sridhar Gopisetty, Managing Director of Team One India Private Limited, had introduced him to Karthika and others who promised to settle a land dispute spread over 52 acres under Survey No 322, 323, 324 and 329 at Ameenpur of Medak district.

Dora Swamy wanted to develop the 52-acre land by constructing houses as part of his business. Following the complaint, police registered cases under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and

120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 IPC on Karthika, Sridhar Gopisetty, Nyvvala Siva Ram Prasad, Thannery Bhimsen Rao, Lala Jagruth Lal, Ande Murali Krishna, Lala Mohan Santosh Lal and others.