Army jawan from Telangana's Asifabad dies in Leh

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, an Army jawan, belonging to Khagaznagar town in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, along with five other soldiers, died in a snow-trapped vehicle on the Leh-Ladakh border early on Saturday morning.

The family of Shakeer Hussain, 35, received information regarding his demise at around 11am from the Army headquarters in Ladakh.

The troop of six were patrolling the border when a huge block of snow fell on their vehicle, killing all six of them in the snow-trapped vehicle.

According to his relatives, Shakeer joined the Army in 2001. He is survived by wife and three children.