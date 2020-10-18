STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders en route pump house detained; Revanth injured, alleges cover-up by KCR government

Police shifted all the Congress leaders to Uppununthala police station and Revanth Reddy’s leg was injured while he was taken into custody. 

Published: 18th October 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy alleged that the State government was trying to cover up the facts and keeping the public, media and opposition parties in the dark. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tension prevailed at Telakapalli village in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, when police prevented the Congress leaders including the TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy. 

The Congress leaders were enroute to visit the pump house of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which had submerged in backwaters of Srisailam reservoir.

Police shifted all the Congress leaders to Uppununthala police station and Revanth Reddy’s leg was injured while he was taken into custody. 

Revanth Reddy alleged that the State government was trying to cover up the facts and keeping the public, media and opposition parties in the dark.  

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded judicial probe into the submergence of the pump house at Yellur village in Nagarkurnool district.

Addressing a press conference through video conference on Saturday, Uttam Kumar said that the TRS leaders under the guise of irrigation projects in Telangana were filling their pockets with the commission from the contractors. 

Uttam Kumar alleged that sub-standard and inferior quality works taken up at Kaleshwaram, Mid-Manair and Konda Pochamma projects were falling apart.

He said several employees were killed and property worth hundreds of crores was damaged in the fire accident at Srisailam Power Plant recently. 

“We don’t know how many more people will lose their lives and how much public money will be lost due to the inefficiency of CM KCR,” he said and condemned the arrest of Congress leaders.

Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also condemned the police action against the Congress leaders and questioned why the Congress leaders were detained while they were trying to inspect the situation of the pump house of the KLIS.

BJP leaders taken into custody

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna along with other leaders were detained at the Pebber crossroads, while they were on the way to inspect the pump house of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Wanaparthy district.

This led to a confrontation between the police and the BJP activists.

All the BJP leaders were shifted to Pebber Police Station

