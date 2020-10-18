Farmers stage protest, burn effigy of MLA

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY : Scores of farmers staged a rasta roko in Nagireddypet village on Saturday and burnt the effigy of Yellareddy MLA J Surendar for the negligence of the officials and the public representative that led to the massive inundation and damage of crops after the Manjeera river started overflowing in the recent rains.

Several activists of the Congress and TDP took part in the protest.

According to farmers, even after the Manjeera river started brimming with water, the officials did not take adequate measures to ensure that backwaters from the river do not enter the fields adjacent to it, as a result of which several farmlands got submerged.