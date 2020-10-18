Navaratri celebrations begin at Basara Saraswathi temple under COVID-19 shadow

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Basara Saraswathi temple is all set for the Navaratri celebrations. The temple, which was closed since the implementation of lockdown, was opened this month after government announced Unlock 5.

Navaratri, the nine-day festivities, began from Saturday and during these nine days Goddess Saraswathi will new don nine avatars.

Large number of devotees from across the State and neighbouring States visit the temple town of Basara during these nine days.

On the Ashtami day, 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple and officials have made all arrangements in accordance with Covid-19 norms.

Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy visited the temple on the first day and offered prayers at the temple.