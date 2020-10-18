Telangana Chief Secretary meets officials as state gears up for Dharani’s Dasara launch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would launch the Dharani portal on Vijaya Dasami which falls on October 25.

He held a video conference on Saturday with Collectors, Additional Collectors, Tahsildars and Naib Tahsildars.

He said the stage was set for the launch of the portal and all Tahsildars should make at least 10 transactions by Sunday on a trial basis.

Tahsildars should rise to the occasion and make the portal a big success, he added. Making a detailed presentation about the functioning of the portal, Somesh Kumar said that Dharani was the most innovative portal and it was secure and safe.

It would be a trendsetter in the country, he added.

The system would ensure absolute transparency as per the vision of the CM KCR, he added. Under the system, while Tahsildars of all the 570 mandals would function as joint sub-registrars, the Sub-Registrar Officers would register non-agricultural properties from 142 locations.

The Chief Secretary asked Collectors to be 100 per cent ready in terms of staff and infrastructure for the launch. He also instructed them to ensure that the hardware was fully functional.

Regular coordination meetings with Discom, broadband service providers, and Telangana State Technology Services representatives, should be conducted to ensure that there was no interruption of Dharani services, he emphasised.

Property owners can use Mee Seva, online link for entering details on dharani portal

Two new channels are available for property owners in GHMC and other municipalities to furnish information of their assets in the Dharani portal.

Property owners can access the portal and update details on their own by clicking on www.npb.telangana.gov.in. They can also upload information using the Mee Seva services.

This facility of enlisting properties at Mee Sevas is free of cost; the service charges payable to these centres will be borne by GHMC/municipality concerned.

Property owners will have to furnish information, such as Aadhaar number (to protect the property from fraudulent transactions), mobile number (to send alerts to owners regarding their property), details of family as declared by owner (for securing their property rights), photograph of owner and the extent of plot area. Both the channels are available with immediate effect, according to a press release issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday.

Those who have already enlisted through property through Mobile App need not enlist again using the above channels, he said.