Telangana High Court to hear Sangareddy minor girl’s death case on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will hear on Monday a case taken up regarding child abuse and eventual death of a 14-year-old orphan girl from Maruthi Orphan Home at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district.

This case is based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by Dr Mamatha Achanta, advocate and founder of Tharuni, an NGO, complaining about failure of child protection mechanism in Telangana.

Mamatha, in her letter, said that the case of child abuse and death of 14-year-old orphan girl had created a lot of concern in the child protection circles.

The Inspection Committees which were established in the year 2014 to monitor the children homes in each district as per the Juvenile Justice (care and protection) Act, were not active and still on paper.

She alleged that it was a complete failure of departments concerned such as the District Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, Department of Women and Child Welfare and the police officials concerned.

She urged the High Court to closely monitor the cases related to children to ensure justice.

Besides, she sought direction to the State government and police authorities to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents across the State.

She also sought directions to all the district courts to regularly monitor crimes related to children and to appoint a special committee to monitor the rate of convictions related to cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Further, she sought direction to the State government to forthwith appoint chairperson and members for all District Child Welfare Committees, Inspection Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards.

State Chief Secretary, Secretary to Home, Secretary to Women and Child Welfare, Director of Child Welfare, Director General of Police, Director General of Prisons, Director of Juvenile Welfare Correctional Services, Member Secretary of State Legal Services Authority, Sangareddy Collector and other authorities concerned, are named as the respondents.