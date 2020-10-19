1,436 fresh Covid cases, six deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,436 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,22,111. Over 41,043 tests were conducted on the day.

The State also recorded six deaths and 2,154 recoveries on the day, taking the total number of deaths and recoveries in the State till now to 1,271 and 1,98,790 respectively. Of the total cases recorded on Saturday, 249 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits (GHMC). Of the rest, the majority of cases were from Ranga Reddy (110), Medchal (105), Nalgonda (75), Siddipet (67) and Warangal Urban (59). According to the media bulletin, the Case Fatality Rate in the State is 0.57 per cent and Recovery Rate is 89.5 per cent, as compared to the national averages of 1.5 per cent and 88 per cent respectively.