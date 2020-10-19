STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Maoists killed in encounter in Mulugu district

The Mangapet police, who have been combing the area, are yet to ascertain the identity of the Maoists.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with police in the Musalammagutta forest area of Narsimhanagar village in Mulugu district on Sunday. The Mangapet police, who have been combing the area, are yet to ascertain the identity of the Maoists. The deceased are suspected to be members of the dalam which had recently killed TRS leader and fertiliser shop owner Maduri Bheemeswar Rao at Alubaka village in Venkatapuram mandal on October 10.

According to police sources, Greyhounds teams have recovered an SLR rifle and two double-barrel breach loading (shotgun). The bodies of the Maoists have been recovered and would be shifted to the Eturnagaram Primary Health Centre. 

Ever since six armed naxals killed Bheemeswar Rao at his house in front of his family, the police have been in hot pursuit of the members of the banned outfit. According to Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil, the two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Greyhounds and Special Party personnel. He said they are trying to identify them.

Comments

