Bhatti seeks probe into submergence of Kalwakurthy LIS pump house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded a CBI probe into the submergence of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project pump house at Yellur village in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday. He, along with other party leaders, were prevented from visiting the submerged pump house by the police on the day.

He laid into the TRS government for using police force to foil their attempt to visit the pump house, which had submerged due to the sudden gushing of water from the Srisailam reservoir on Friday. He said that he did not understand why the State was afraid of letting them visit the pump house unless they had something to hide.

KCR utilised sacrifices of students, youth: Uttam

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday, lashed out at the Chief Minister for utilising the sacrifices of students and youth to ascend to power and later forgetting them. He was addressing a modest crowd of BJP and TRS workers from Warangal West who joined the Congress on Sunday.