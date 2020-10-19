STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhatti seeks probe into submergence of Kalwakurthy LIS pump house

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday, lashed out at the Chief Minister for utilising the sacrifices of students and youth to ascend to power and later forgetting them.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded a CBI probe into the submergence of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project pump house at Yellur village in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday. He, along with other party leaders, were prevented from visiting the submerged pump house by the police on the day.

He laid into the TRS government for using police force to foil their attempt to visit the pump house, which had submerged due to the sudden gushing of water from the Srisailam reservoir on Friday. He said that he did not understand why the State was afraid of letting them visit the pump house unless they had something to hide.

KCR utilised sacrifices of students, youth: Uttam

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday, lashed out at the Chief Minister for utilising the sacrifices of students and youth to ascend to power and later forgetting them. He was addressing a modest crowd of BJP and TRS workers from Warangal West who joined the Congress on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIS pump house Mallu Bhatti Kalwakurthy
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp