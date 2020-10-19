BJP alleges irregularities in Telangana irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Sunday hit out at the KCR-led State government for ignoring the Palamuru Rangaeeddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and said that she would write to the Centre seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities taking place in the execution of various irrigation projects in the Telangana.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the saffron party leader accused the State government of swindling funds of irrigation projects under the guise of design changes. Referring to the accident at Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, she said the State’s negligence led to the mishap, and slammed the TRS for preventing her and other BJP leaders from visiting the irrigation project.