Body of man washed away six days ago found

The body of a man, who was washed away in his car by the floodwaters of Usikebai Vagu in Ameenpur six days ago, was found by a few fishermen on Sunday. 

Published: 19th October 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF teams fish out the car of a person who got swept away in the Usikebai Vagu in Ameenpur on October 13

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD: The body of a man, who was washed away in his car by the floodwaters of Usikebai Vagu in Ameenpur six days ago, was found by a few fishermen on Sunday. 

The deceased, Anand, was heading towards his home near the stream, while the car he was driving got swept away on an inundated bridge. NDRF personnel and trained swimmers had been conducting search operations since October 13. On Sunday, a group of fishermen from Kakinada dived deep into the stream and found the car at the bottom of it. They alerted the officials, who then lifted the vehicle out of the canal using three JCBs. Anand’s body was found inside in a decomposed state. Locals criticised the police for allegedly failing to initiate search operations immediately. 

In another incident at Erdanoor village, a man named Vadde Pochaiah, 40, drowned in an overflowing canal.Meanwhile, the Devuni Cheruvu in Kandi mandal flooded the NH near IIT-H, disrupting traffic for hours. Floodwater entered a few houses near Pothireddypally X Roads.

55 year-old swept away 

A 55-year-old man was was washed away in a local river in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Sunday. The deceased person has been identified as Chenanna, a native of Bhainsa town. According to cops, while he was taking a bath in the river, the flow of the water increased suddenly as the officials had already started releasing water from the Gadenna Vagu to the river from the morning hours of Sunday.

