Bommakala sarpanch didn’t disclose property details, says LUS

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Bommakala Sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas, who was arrested recently in connection with land grabbing, has been released.

Loksatta Udyma Samstha (LUS), a voluntary organisation, alleged that the sarpanch has around eight houses under him and wife’s name, but he didn’t give the details during the local body election. LUS president N Srinivas released a press statement here on Sunday saying that during the election, the sarpanch did not disclose his properties.

He has written a letter to the Collector requesting an inquiry into the matter. He also urged the election authorities to verify the nomination papers filed by the sarpanch and his wife during the local body elections.