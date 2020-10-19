Floods: Six more dead as toll in Telangana touches 50

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saturday night’s heavy downpour in the city has so far claimed six lives, including that of a six-year-old girl who died in a wall collapse at Mangalhat in the Old City. Four others died due to electrocution. Since Tuesday, the State witnessed 50 deaths, including 40 in Hyderabad, due to rain related incidents.

Six-year-old Abida Begum died when around 11.30 pm, one of the walls of her home collapsed. At Uppal, 45-year-old Jogu Srinivas died due to electrocution when he went to the cellar of his building and switched on the motor to clear water. In Jubilee Hills, five-year-old Sidhu accidentally drowned in a pit dug up at a construction site.

At Old Malakpet late on Saturday, D Thammaiah (48) died of electrocution when he accidently touched an electrical pole. At Chandrayangutta, Mohd Rehan (17) also died of electrocution on Sunday when he was shifting household articles from the ground floor to the first. At Balanagar, L Venkata Naidu (31) was electrocuted while clearing water at his workshop on Sunday.

7-yr-old’s body found

The body of seven-year-old Ayaan, who went missing during Tuesday night’s heavy downpour, was traced at Gaganpahad in Shamshabad