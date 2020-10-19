Guidelines issued for regularisation of sada bainamas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has issued operational guidelines for the receipt of applications and regularisation of sada bainama (plain paper transactions) category of agricultural lands in rural areas. These guidelines are in addition to the Government Orders issued on October 12, allowing District Collectors to receive Form-X claims up to October 31, 2020 and regularise sada bainamas as a last resort, as well as issue pattadar passbooks.

Payment of stamp duty and registration fees will be exempted up to a maximum extent of five acres in case of small and marginal farmers. In case of large farmers having an extent of more than five acres, regularisation will be done on payment of stamp duty and registration fee only.

The regularisation will be applicable only to agricultural lands located in rural areas. The scheme will not be applicable for the transactions on the lands located in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, municipal corporations and municipalities.

The State government has already announced sada bainama land registrations for rural agricultural lands in the State as a one-time regularisation scheme. Lands up to five acres which were only recorded on the paper will be regularised under this scheme. The State had already set June 2, 2014 as the cut-off date for land transactions on sada bainamas which would be eligible for regularisation.

As per the latest guidelines, all applications for regularisation should be done at Mee Seva centres. Every applicant should submit the following documents while filing an application - copy of Aadhaar card, sada bainama document (which will be scanned and uploaded), pattadar passbook number of buyer and seller (if available), and any other documentary proof apart from sada bainama document.

Every applicant should collect an acknowledgement as a proof of having submitted an online application from the Mee Seva centre after payment of application fees. The operational guidelines for processing of applications will be issued in due course. District Collectors have been directed to bestow personal attention and ensure that the instructions are followed and process of receipt of applications completed in a smooth manner.

