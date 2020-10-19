Laser and cracker show at LMD to promote tourism

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar district administration organised a laser and cracker show at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar district, titled ‘Happy Sunday’, as part of its efforts to promote tourism, on Sunday. The show was sponsored and coordinated by a Bengaluru-based private company.

Scores of people flocked to the dam site to see the laser and cracker show and welcomed it with claps and whistles. However, due to security reasons, as the dam has already reached its full reservoir level (FRL), people were not allowed near the water. In a bid to compensate this, a screen was arranged near the dam so that people get to see the laser show properly.BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, District Collector K Shashanka and Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy were also present during the show.

According to sources, the district administration has decided to arrange more entertainment programmes at the reservoir site in the coming days. These initiatives have been taken to develop the LMD site as a tourism corridor. The government has also decided to develop a ‘KCR island’, an IT tower, a river front, check dams, a cable stayed bridge, parks and also start providing boating facilities to the tourists, the Minister revealed.