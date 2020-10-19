Nalgonda: 60-year-old woman found murdered

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a shocking incident, the body of a 60-year-old woman was found from her house at Indla Kotaiah Gudem village of Nidamanoor mandal on Sunday.

The deceased person has been identified as Akhilandamma, who lived in the house alone. It was a few neighbours, who noticed that she hasn’t come out of the house in a few days, that informed the cops. When the local police broke into the house, they found the woman’s body lying on the floor naked. According to cops, she was murdered during a robbery attempt.

“It might have been after this that they undressed her,” the cops said. Meanwhile, the locals suspect that the sexagenarian was sexually assaulted. Nidamanoor CI Raghavan said that the culprits would be nabbed soon.