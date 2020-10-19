NIA files chargesheet against 12 persons in international human trafficking case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including nine Bangladeshi nationals, for their alleged involvement in an international human trafficking racket operated out of Hyderabad. The NIA had earlier filed a case in this regard, based on a brothel raid by Pahadishareef police.

In September 2019, the Pahadishareef police had arrested 10 persons from two brothels at Jalpally and Mahmood colonies in Balapur. Four Bangladeshi women were rescued, and several digital devices, fake Indian IDs and other incriminating material were seized in the raid. Based on this, the NIA filed a fresh case in December 2019 and took over the investigation.

The NIA probe established that the arrested persons were associates of Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Sheikh, who were known to have trafficked young girls from Bangladesh to India. Dhali was earlier arrested by the agency in another case of human trafficking.

The officials also identified money transfers between Dhali and Shaik. The money was basically the commission paid to Dhali for trafficking women across the borders. He and the 10 other accused had illegally entered India in the 1980s and established a prostitution racket, along with Yusuf Khan and his wife Bithi Begum, in various parts of India.

The investigation further found that they had hatched a criminal conspiracy with their associates in Bangladesh to find young Bangladeshi women in the age-group of 19-25, traffic them to India by crossing the Sonai river via Kolkata, and take them to various parts of India, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

These women were lured with the promise of lucrative jobs and quality life in India. They were also provided fake identities, and eventually forced into prostitution. The rescued women have been lodged at shelter homes in Hyderabad. The accused persons are under judicial custody.

The other accused named in the chargesheet are Asad Hasan, Shareeful Shaik, Md Rana Hussain, Md Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das, Mohd Abdullah Munshi and Mohd Ayub Shaik. Further investigation is underway, the NIA officials stated.