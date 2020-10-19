Panel says no to new COVID-19 lockdowns in Telangana, its cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fresh lockdowns should not be imposed at the district, or State-levels to contain the spread of Covid-19 unless there is an “overwhelming burden on the Health Department”, said Prof M Vidyasagar, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, during a webinar.

Vidyasagar, who is also the chairman of the ‘Covid-19 Indian National Supermodel Committee’, said: “According to data, if all protocols are followed, the pandemic can be controlled by early next year with minimal active symptomatic infections by the end of February, 2021.”

The committee said the same in a report released on Sunday. It examined various lockdown scenarios, and found that if there was no lockdown, then the total number of active symptomatic cases would have peaked in June at 14 million, and casualties over 2.5 million by August.

The study also found out that migrant movement did not lead to a definite rise in the total number of cases, and that if the migrant population was allowed to move before the lockdown, it would have caused an adverse impact.

The study shows that relaxation in protective measures owing to Dasara, Diwali or the upcoming winter season may lead to a significant spike of 2.6 million infections within a month.