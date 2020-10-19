Rain effect: JNTU-H, OU postpone exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the rains continue to create havoc in the State, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and Osmania University (OU) have decided to postpone all examinations scheduled on October 19 and 20.

These decisions were announced after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s suggestion to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to do the needful following a request by students to put off the exams. Immediately after Rama Rao’s tweet, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, declared on Twitter that the ongoing UG and PG regular and supplementary exams, scheduled on October 19 and 20, have been postponed and the new schedule will be announced at the earliest. The OU officials have also revealed the decision to postpone the exams.