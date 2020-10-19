STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana rain: KCR announces Rs 10,000 for each flood-hit family

The distribution of cash to the affected families will be commenced from Tuesday onwards, Rao said.

Published: 19th October 2020 05:08 PM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 10,000 financial assistance to each family whose house was inundated in the recent floods in the state.

The distribution of cash to the affected families will be commenced from Tuesday onwards, Rao said.

Meanwhile, the finance department released Rs 550 crore to the municipal department for the purpose.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to release Rs 550 crore immediately to the Municipal department for disbursement of financial assistance to the affected families.

The Chief Minister directed all the ministers, MLAs, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators and TRS workers to identify the families of the victims to ensure that they are given the financial aid.

