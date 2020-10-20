STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
90 Covid cases reported in flood relief camps

At least 90 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the flood relief camps set up across the GHMC limits. 

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment (PPE) before testing swabs. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 90 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the flood relief camps set up across the GHMC limits. These cases were detected out of the 3,406 tests conducted on symptomatic individuals who have now been shifted to hospitals and isolation centres, said the Medical and Health Department on Monday. This implies a positivity rate of 2 per cent in the camps.

“Seasonal diseases are likely to spread in wake of heavy rains across the State. The number of people with symptoms of cold will increase and these symptoms are similar to Covid-19. I urge people to get tested if they have any symptoms,” said Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

“In GHMC limits, 585 camps have been conducted since the onset of rains and 50 of these are mobile camps touring the worst-hit areas. So far we have screened 38,516 individuals and given medicines,” said Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health.

The camps are also stressing on drinking water hygiene to prevent the outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera. Doctors are being made available through telemedicine. Door delivery of ORS and chlorine tablets has begun, added Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education. 

