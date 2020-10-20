BSE to educate MSMEs in Telangana on stock exchange

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Industries and Commerce Department along with GlobalLinker, signed an MOU with Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday to help in creating awareness among MSMEs about the importance and benefits of listing in the stock exchange. As part of this partnership, BSE will provide intellectual and manpower support to create awareness about the importance of listing.

IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “This engagement will provide the necessary hand-holding to the MSMEs. There are very few MSMEs registered on the stock exchange from Telangana and we would like to see these numbers grow soon.”

Ajaykumar Thakur, Head BSE SME and Startups, said, “This association will help in creating greater awareness about benefits of listing amongst MSMEs of Telangana. We are hopeful that this initiative will help in getting a lot of SMEs from the State listed on the BSE SME platform which will help in generating employment.”