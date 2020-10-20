HC refuses to hear farmhouse case virtually

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday refused to hear the case through virtual mode as pleaded by the advocates representing MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. Earlier, KT Rama Rao had filed a case challenging the NGT order with regard to alleged construction of a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111 and posted the matter to November 16. The Congress MP A Revanth Reddy had filed an application with a plea to vacate the interim order passed earlier by the High Court.

On June 10 this year, a green bench had granted interim stay on the order passed by the Southern bench of National Green Tribunal, Chennai, which had issued notice to him seeking explanation to the contentions raised by the applicant Congress MP who alleged that the Minister had constructed a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111.

The bench also heard another petition filed by a person named Pradeep Reddy Badvelu who claimed that he was the owner of the farmhouse and that he was not made a party in the present case. The bench, in its interim order, said that the tribunal order, prima facie, was erroneous and in violation of the NGT Act, 2010. Aggrieved with the same, Revanth Reddy filed the vacate stay petition. The bench on Monday said that it would hear the case if the counsels appearing for the parties appear before it and make submissions. The court will examine the advocates’ plea if the virtual mode continues further.