STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC refuses to hear farmhouse case virtually

The bench also heard another petition filed by a person named Pradeep Reddy Badvelu who claimed that he was the owner of the farmhouse and that he was not made a party in the present case.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday refused to hear the case through virtual mode as pleaded by the advocates representing MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. Earlier, KT Rama Rao had filed a case challenging the NGT order with regard to alleged construction of a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111 and posted the matter to November 16. The Congress MP  A Revanth Reddy had filed an application with a plea to vacate the interim order passed earlier by the High Court.

On June 10 this year, a green bench had granted interim stay on the order passed by the Southern bench of National Green Tribunal, Chennai, which had issued notice to him seeking explanation to the contentions raised by the applicant Congress MP who alleged that the Minister had constructed a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111. 

The bench also heard another petition filed by a person named Pradeep Reddy Badvelu who claimed that he was the owner of the farmhouse and that he was not made a party in the present case. The bench, in its interim order, said that the tribunal order, prima facie, was erroneous and in violation of the NGT Act, 2010. Aggrieved with the same, Revanth Reddy filed the vacate stay petition. The bench on Monday said that it would hear the case if the counsels appearing for the parties appear before it and make submissions. The court will examine the advocates’ plea if the virtual mode continues further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp