KLIS pump house still submerged

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: The pump house of the first phase of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), at Yellur in Nagarkurnool district, is still submerged in 60 feet of water. It was inundated due to heavy floods in the Krishna river on Friday evening.

Though the officials tried to deplete water in the pump house on Saturday and Sunday, they could not make much headway, due to low capacity of motors. In the last two days, they used 40 HP motors to pump out water. Yet, the water continues to be at 60 feet. Officials say that once the water is removed, only then can they assess the actual damage caused to the five motors.

The pump has 14 floors and water entered up to 10th floor on Friday. Officials started operating two motors for pumping water from the Krishna to provide drinking water to several municipalities under Mission Bhagiratha. The Nagarkurnool municipality made alternative arrangements for drinking water supply.