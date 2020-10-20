STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl death case: HC notices to Telangana govt, police

The girl who was raped for several months at the child care home, died at Niloufer Hospital.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and other authorities concerned to respond to the PIL related to child abuse and eventual death of a 14-year-old orphan girl from Maruthi Orphan home at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. This PIL was taken up based on a letter written by Dr Mamatha, advocate and founder of Tharuni, an NGO, complaining about failure of child protection mechanism in Telangana and death of said orphan girl in August this year. 

The girl who was raped for several months at the child care home, died at Niloufer Hospital. A case of murder was registrered against the Venugopal Reddy, one of the main donors and a frequent visitor to the home. The police arrested him along with home in-charge Vijaya and her brother Jayadeep. 

Mamatha, in her letter, sought direction to the State government and police to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents. She also sought directions to all the district courts to regularly monitor crimes related to children and to appoint a special committee to monitor the rate of convictions related to cases registered under POCSO Act, 2012. 

Justice P Naveen Rao issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Secretaries to Home, Women and Child Welfare Departments, Director of Child Welfare, Sangareddy Collector and police to file the counter affidavits in the said PIL case and posted the matter to November 5 for further hearing.

