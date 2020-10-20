Prove fund diversion charge, I will quit: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao challenged the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and said that he would resign if Bandi could prove the allegations he had levelled against the State government. Bandi had alleged that the TRS-led government was not implementing the Central schemes and diverting the funds granted by the Centre for State welfare schemes.The Minister said that if the latter fails to do so, he should resign from the party president and MP post. Speaking to media persons on Monday, Harish Rao lashed out at BJP and challenged Bandi to decide a time and date for a debate.

Harish said BJP had not given a single penny to beedi workers and claims giving Rs 1,600 to each one of them. He asked Bandi Sanjay to come provide evidence and added that as Finance Minister of the State he knew pretty well what Union government was giving or not giving to the State.

The Minister said a BJP corporator from Karimnagar went to Dubbaka and told the people that of the Rs 2,000 pension being given to beedi workers, Rs 1,600 was being given by the Centre and only Rs 400 was being given by the State government. She also claimed that Central government was giving Rs 8,000 to pregnant women which the State govt was using for KCR kit and contributing only Rs 2000 from their side, said Harish.

He said BJP was conducting a Goebbels campaign and there was no limit to their lies. The Minister said if Geobbels would have been alive, he would have committed suicide after seeing the BJP campaign. “Winning and losing are part of the election process. But the BJP has been deceiving the people and propagating lies,” he alleged.

Harish said parties should explain what they would do for the people if they win the elections and added that people know the truth and would not vote for BJP in Dubbaka polls.The Minister said Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for construction of town hall at Dubbaka, but before the work could begin, BJP posted on social media that Municipal Commissioner had given money to the contractor and they in turn passed it on to the Chief Minister and Harish Rao. He said BJP leaders had posted that TRS leaders also diverted Rs 1 crore meant for the construction of a road in Dubbaka, and added that tenders were yet to be called, then how could bills be paid?

Dubbaka byelection: 23 candidates in fray

Siddipet: As many as 23 candidates are in fray for Dubbaka byelection. On Monday, the Returning Officer announced the names of candidates after the nominations process ended. The names announced included S Sujatha from TRS, Ch Srinivas Reddy from Congress, M Raghunandan Rao from BJP, Katti Karthik from All India Forward Block, S Ashok from Republic party of India, M Sunil from India Praja Bandhu party, J Bhasker from Shramajeevi party, G Mallesham from Jai Swaraj party and 15 others as independents. Returning officer announced that a total of 42 nominations were filed, of which 12 nominations were rejected, and 11 candidates withdrew their nominations.