Telangana records 948 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded only 948 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday - a record low since May. Such a low detection of cases could be attributed to the fewer number of tests - just 26,027 - being done by the State. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 2,23,059.

The testing, however, seems to have been robust in the city limits as GHMC detected 212 cases, while districts saw a significant plunge in case detection. Meanwhile, the State discharged 1,896 patients on the day, taking the recovery rate to 89.96% per cent. The death count also saw a significant fall with only four deaths being recorded on the day, taking the toll to 1,275.

AP records less than 3K cases

For the first time in nearly two months, Andhra Pradesh saw its Covid tally grow by less than 3,000 in a day on Monday. All the 13 districts of the State, including the Godavari districts that have been reporting high number of infections, recorded less than 500 new cases. Over 4,303 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 7.44 lakh in the State.