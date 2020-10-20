Thundershowers till midnight in Telangana, IMD warns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning on Tuesday night suggesting light to moderate rainfall in the city for the next three hours. According to the nowcast, scattered rain is to persist throughout the night, across the state.

IMD in a nowcast warning said districts, including Karimnagar, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Siddipet and Mahabubabad are likely to witness the intense spell of rain. The met department also extended its 'orange alert' (stay alert) weather warning till Wednesday suggesting yet another day of torrential showers across isolated regions the state.

IMD in a forecast report on Tuesday IMD said, districts including: Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Nagarkarnool, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet and Jangaon of Telangana are likely to see heavy to very-heavy rainfall till Wednesday.

According to the Met officials, the rain is because of a cyclonic circulation that has led to the formation of a low-pressure area 7.6 km above the mean sea level in the Bay of Bengal that is likely to get well marked in the next 24-hours.

Since October 1 city alone, according to Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) has received 398.0 mm or the rainfall worth of 180 days (6 months). According to IMD the city generally receives 800 mm of rain a year, however this year, in just less than last three weeks it received nearly six months worth of rain.

