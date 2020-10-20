TN CM donates Rs 10 crore to flood-hit Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday donated Rs 10 crore to flood-hit Telangana from the TN Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Tamil Nadu government is also

sending blankets and mats to the flood victims. EPS letter to KCR, “The heavy rains and unprecedented floods in the city of Hyderabad and in certain districts of Telangana have caused extensive damage to property and taken a toll of lives.

Your efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of your government in providing relief and rescue operations to the people has quickly mitigated the adverse effects of the flood. At this difficult time, on behalf of the State government and people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods.

As a token of the support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Telangana in their hour of need, I have ordered immediate contribution of a sum of `10 crore from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to the Telangana government. We are also sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families,” K Palaniswami told Chandrasekhar Rao in a letter.