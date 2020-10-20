Two Maoists killed in encounter identified

By Express News Service

MULUGU/KHAMMAM: The two Maoists who were killed in an encounter with the police at Musalammagutta forest area on Sunday have been identified. Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that the deceased were Manuguru area committee member Ravva Ramal alias Sudheer, 30 — a native of Jella village of Venkatapuram mandal in the district — and Lakma, 25, of Chennapuram village of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that Greyhounds and Special Party Forces recovered a SLR, two DBBL shotguns, notebooks, kit bags, two AK 47 magazines and 16 (7.62 mm) rounds from the spot. In Khammam, police forces are on alert after news surfaced that Maoist action teams have entered Bhadracahalam and Manugur agency with an intention to target government properties and the police.